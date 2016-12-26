Friends, Family Concerned After DC Yoga Instructor Goes Missing on Christmas Day | NBC4 Washington
Friends, Family Concerned After DC Yoga Instructor Goes Missing on Christmas Day

By Jackie Bensen and NBC Washington staff

    Tricia McCauley Facebook page
    Tricia McCauley, 46, was last heard from on Sunday night, according to her friends and family.

    A community of friends and family have shown an outpouring of concern and support since a D.C. yoga instructor and actress has been reported missing.

    Tricia McCauley, 46, didn't show up to a Christmas dinner at a friend's house in Northwest D.C. Sunday night and also failed to show up for a flight out of Ronald Reagan National Airport on Monday morning, according to her brother and friends.

    D.C. police have confirmed they are investigating McCauley's disappearance and there was a large police presence outside her home in the 2000 block of North Capitol St. NW on Monday night.

    McCauley is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches and 120 pounds with light brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.

    Her car, a white, two-door Toyota Scion IQ with D.C. plates FC0274, is also missing. The car also has a yellow bumper sticker that says "plant more plants."

    McCauley's friends have established a Facebook group "Find Tricia McCauley."

    Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
