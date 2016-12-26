Tricia McCauley, 46, was last heard from on Sunday night, according to her friends and family.

A community of friends and family have shown an outpouring of concern and support since a D.C. yoga instructor and actress has been reported missing.

Tricia McCauley, 46, didn't show up to a Christmas dinner at a friend's house in Northwest D.C. Sunday night and also failed to show up for a flight out of Ronald Reagan National Airport on Monday morning, according to her brother and friends.

D.C. police have confirmed they are investigating McCauley's disappearance and there was a large police presence outside her home in the 2000 block of North Capitol St. NW on Monday night.

McCauley is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches and 120 pounds with light brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.

Her car, a white, two-door Toyota Scion IQ with D.C. plates FC0274, is also missing. The car also has a yellow bumper sticker that says "plant more plants."

McCauley's friends have established a Facebook group "Find Tricia McCauley."

