In the wake of President Donald Trump's order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, several universities in the D.C. area are advising students from those countries to stay in the United States.

American University, Georgetown University and George Washington University all are advising some students to remain in the country.

"As a result of this executive order, we are warning affected individuals that travel outside of the United States for the foreseeable future is risky because it is likely that you will not be re-admitted to the United States," George Washington University said in a statement.

The university said at least 74 students, visiting scholars and alumni are affected by the order. One student was not allowed to board a plane in Iran, a spokeswoman said.

The action Trump took Friday bars travel from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, and temporarily halts the entry of refugees from anywhere.

American University also has several students affected by the crackdown. Twenty-one students are nationals of one of the countries listed in the ban, the university said in a statement. Those students all were in the U.S. when the order was signed and were not detained.

American University also is advising community members "who may be affected to postpone travel" outside the U.S.

Georgetown University issued a statement warning students affected by the ban to remain in the country and consult an immigration attorney if travel is necessary.

University president John DeGioia addressed students in an email.

"In this moment of challenge and uncertainty, we have an ever more urgent responsibility to care for one another, to empathize with those in need, to dedicate our knowledge to service, and to place above all, the betterment of humankind," he said.

