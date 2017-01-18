D.C. police have video of the person who shot and killed a grandmother riding her motorized wheelchair in her own neighborhood.

Vivan Marrow, 68, died after she was caught in gunfire Monday morning on the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE.

Video released Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department shows the suspected shooter. Police described him as a black male who has a slim build and appears to be left-handed.

The blurry, silent video appears to show one person chasing another person. They run toward Marrow from behind as her motorized wheelchair moves along a sidewalk.

The two people run past her, and then her wheelchair appears to stop.

The person who was pursuing someone appears to look back at Marrow. Then, each person runs in a separate direction.

Marrow was a mother of three and grandmother of 11.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and interim Police Chief Peter Newsham have urged anyone with information on her murder to come forward.

"This violence must stop, and the person or people responsible for killing Vivian Marrow must be brought to justice," Bowser said in a statement issued Monday.

Tips to police can be submitted by calling 202-727-9099. To send a tip anonymously, send a text message to 50411. A reward of as much as $25,000 is offered.