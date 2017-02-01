5 Ways to Celebrate Black History Month in Baltimore

If you're looking for a way to celebrate Black History Month outside the D.C. area, several events celebrating the contributions of African-Americans are being held just an hour north in Baltimore, Maryland.

From attractions at the National Aquarium to cruises on the Patapsco River, Charm City has a lot of ways to celebrate while you learn something new.

We've rounded up a list of five fun things you can do this month:

1. The National Aquarium's Black History Month Celebration

On Friday, the National Aquarium is hosting an evening of family fun. From 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., you can watch live performances and learn how African Americans have contributed to the Chesapeake Bay’s maritime and seafood industries. You’ll also learn the role African-Americans play in shaping the industry’s future.

The event will include hands-on activities like oyster tonging. All of the festivities are included in your half-price Friday night admission ticket. Click here for more information.

2. Bob Marley's Birthday Soul Shakedown

Celebrate reggae legand Bob Marley's birthday at a concert in Charm City. The annual dance party will be held Feb. 4 at Creative Alliance on Eastern Avenue. Creative Alliance is a nonprofit that promotes art in the city.

See-I, a reggae band founded by two brothers, will perform some of their hit songs. Local DJs Papa WaBe and Papa T will also be at the party. Jamaican food will be available for purchase.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets are on sale for $18. If you're a member of Creative Alliance, discount tickets are available for $15.

3. Picturing Frederick Douglass

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is hosting "Picturing Frederick Douglass" as a part of its genealogy and history series. On Feb. 4, John Stauffer of Harvard University will examine Douglass' work and fight for African-American representation through 50 years of photographs.

Admission to the event is included with your museum ticket. Tickets to the museum are $8 for general admission and $6 for senior citizens and children. Because the event is on the first weekend of February, you can get in for free if you are a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debit holder by showing your card and ID at the door.

4. Creativity Exchange - Intersection Between Black Artists and Black-Owned Businesses

The Baltimore Museum of Art is inviting you to a day of discussion and networking at the Creativity Exchange on Feb. 11 from noon to 5 p.m.

Do you own a business? You can learn how to brand yourself and connect with customers during a workshop at 12:30 p.m. Because space for this workshop is limited, you'll need to RSVP in advance.

You can also listen to a panel discussion about how to develop innovative projects.

Throughout the day, afro-punk jewelry, bath and body products and apparel will be available for purchase at a vendor fair. The event is open to the public.

5. Black History Month Lunch Cruise

Cruise the Patapsco River during a 2-hour cruise Feb. 25. Spirit Cruises is hosting the Black History Month lunch cruise.

Participants can dine on a delicious buffet and enjoy beautiful river views while learning about important black history moments in the city.

Tickets are available for $46.90, but if you want a better view, you can purchase a seat at a window table for $61.90. T

These are just some of the Black History Month celebrations happening in Baltimore. Check out other exciting events here!