Cab Driver Shot in Annapolis; 18-Year-Old Suspect Arrested

A cab driver is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Thursday afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland.

Police say the suspect in the shooting attempted to interfere with an unrelated arrest near the crime scene, ultimately leading police to link him to the shooting.

The 56-year-old victim, a driver for Green Taxi Cab, was shot in the unit block of Bens Drive, the Annapolis Police Department said. Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m.

While at the scene, police found a man who was wanted on a warrant for an unrelated crime. As officers arrested the man, another man -- identified as 18-year-old Davonte Johnson -- tried to push past officers to stop the arrest, police said.

After refusing to back away, Johnson was arrested and was identified as the shooter, police said.

Johnson, of Annapolis, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and 12 other related charges. He is being held without bond.

The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Police have not released a possible motive in the shooting.

