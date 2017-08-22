A Virginia priest is taking a leave of absence after he admitted Monday that he was previously a member of the Ku Klux Klan who burned crosses on lawns. "My actions were despicable," Father William Aitcheson wrote in his diocese's newsletter. "When I think back on burning crosses, a threatening letter, and so on, I feel as though I am speaking of somebody else." But as News4's Mark Segraves reports, Aitcheson omitted the fact that he never paid restitution that he owed to his victims.

A Virginia priest took a leave of absence on Monday after he admitted that he was previously a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Father William Aitcheson, a priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington, was convicted in the 1970s of burning a cross on an African-American couple's lawn in College Park, Maryland.

He was convicted on criminal charges in 1977 after the cross-burnings, one of which drew a response from President Ronald Reagan years later.

Reagan paid a visit in 1982 to the home of Phillip and Barbara Butler, the victims of a cross-burning after they moved to a mostly white neighborhood in College Park, Maryland. Reagan's visit came a week after a judge ordered Aitcheson to pay the Butlers $23,000 in damages.

KKK Rally in Va. Protests Confederate Statue Take Down

Supporters of the white supremacy group Ku Klux Klan gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, July 8, 2017, to protest the planned removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee, who oversaw Confederate forces in the Civil War. (Published Saturday, July 8, 2017)

On Tuesday, the victim said she never got any money. She said she and her husband are retired and could use the money.

The diocese just learned about the civil suit over the weekend and said it is working with Aitcheson to make restitution.

Aitcheson also was sentenced to 90 days in jail in 1977 after a series of criminal charges involving allegations that he was involved in multiple cross-burnings, including the Butlers' home, and had threatened to kill Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr.

The priest's public statement did not list many details of his time with the KKK, including that he was charged with several crimes in 1977 after police accused him of burning crosses and building pipe bombs.

Aitcheson wrote about his past Klan affiliation Monday in The Arlington Catholic Herald, the diocese's newspaper.

Aitcheson said his involvement with the KKK ended 40 years ago, and he denounced some of his activities with the white supremacist group, including burning crosses. However, he did not publicize details of his time leading the Robert E. Lee Lodge of the Maryland Knights of the KKK, which was active in Prince George's County.

According to a 1977 Washington Post article, Aitcheson was charged with six cross burnings, one count of making bomb threats and two counts of manufacturing pipe bombs.

At the time of Aitcheson's arrest, the Washington Post reported that Aitcheson's group planned to bomb homes of African-Americans and the offices of the NAACP in Prince George's County.

Aitcheson, 62, is currently an associate pastor at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Fairfax, Virginia.

Aitcheson apologized for his actions and said images from violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, inspired him to speak out.

“The images from Charlottesville brought back memories of a bleak period in my life that I would have preferred to forget. The reality is, we cannot forget, we should not forget," he wrote in The Arlington Catholic Herald. “To anyone who has been subjected to racism or bigotry, I am sorry. I have no excuse, but I hope you will forgive me.”

Aitcheson credits religion for helping him move past racism and bigotry.

Trump Condemns Hate Groups Two Days After Violence

After much criticism, including from members of the Republican Party, President Donald Trump addressed the country and condemned hate groups such as the KKK, neo-nazis and white supremacists. The address was made two days after violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, when white supremacists clashed with counter-protesters. (Published Monday, Aug. 14, 2017)

“My actions were despicable. When I think back on burning crosses, a threatening letter, and so on, I feel as though I am speaking of somebody else. It’s hard to believe that was me,” he wrote.

In his article, Aitcheson wrote that his membership in the Klan is public information, but rarely comes up.

He was convicted on criminal charges in 1977 after the cross-burnings, one of which drew a response from President Ronald Reagan years later.

Reagan paid a visit in 1982 to the home of Phillip and Barbara Butler -- Aitcheson had burned a cross on their lawn after the Butlers moved to a mostly white neighborhood in College Park, Maryland. Reagan's visit came a week after a judge ordered Aitcheson to pay the Butlers $23,000 in damages.

On Tuesday, the victim said she never got any money.

The diocese just learned about the civil suit over the weekend and said it is working with Aitcheson to make restitution.

Tenn. Protesters Target KKK Leader's Statue

Dozens of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday, Aug. 14, demanding the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017)

Aitcheson also was sentenced to 90 days in jail in 1977 after a series of criminal charges involving allegations that he was involved in multiple cross-burnings, including the Butlers' home, and had threatened to kill Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr.

He was ordained in 1984 in Diocese of Reno-Las Vegas, Nevada, and came to Arlington in 1993.

"At the time he began ministry here in 1993, the diocese learned of his past as well as his sincere conversion of heart," a spokesman for the diocese said in an email. "His conversion is evidenced, in part, by the fact that we have had no accusation of racism while ministering in the Diocese of Arlington."



His first assignment in the Arlington Diocese was with St. Elizabeth Church in Colonial Beach. He also worked at churches in Fredericksburg, Woodstock, Warrenton, Chantilly and Fairfax City.

“While Fr. Aitcheson’s past with the Ku Klux Klan is sad and deeply troubling, I pray that in our current political and social climate his message will reach those who support hate and division, and inspire them to a conversion of heart,” Bishop Michael F. Burbidge wrote in a statement.

Aitcheson also announced he would take a temporary leave of absence from parish duties.

Pence, Sessions Respond to Charlottesville Violence

Vice President Mike Pence said there is no tolerance for “white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the KKK,” following a white nationalist rally Saturday in Virginia that erupted in violence and left three people dead and multiple injured. (Published Monday, Aug. 14, 2017)

Copyright Associated Press / NBC4 Washington