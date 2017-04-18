Active Shooter Training Drill at Navy Yard on Wednesday

The Washington Navy Yard will be the scene of an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, April 19.

The exercise, being held jointly by the Naval Support Activity Washington and the Metropolitan Police Department, is designed to test responses to an active shooter threat as well as emergency communication plans. The drill is scheduled to begin around 8:30 a.m. and should last less than an hour.

The Navy Yard will be “locked down” and closed for vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Area residents may see or hear security activities and may experience small delays outside the gates.

The Navy said neighbors should not be alarmed, and no response is needed for those located outside of the Navy Yard. They said the drill is an annual requirement.