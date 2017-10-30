Three people followed a young Virginia man home after a road rage incident, broke into the home and assaulted two residents Friday evening. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Three people followed a young Virginia man home after a road rage incident, broke into the home and assaulted two residents Friday evening.

Two men and a woman in a black Honda Civic with a yellow stripe on the side followed a 19-year-old man to his home in the 11700 block of Gascony Place in Woodbridge, Prince William County Police said.

After forcing their way inside the home, they attacked a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman.

The female attacker was armed with a handgun, police said. The female victim armed herself with a baseball bat to defend herself, but one of the men took the bat from her and used it on the male victim.

The other man was armed an “edged object,” police said.

Police were called about 8 p.m., after the attackers left.

One man was described as a Hispanic male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds with a muscular build, light complexion, short hair, goatee and a tattoo on his forearm. He was wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts and a silver necklace.

The second man was black, stood 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighed 200 pounds with a muscular build, dark complexion, brown hair, unshaven face and a tattoo on his forearm. He wore a black jacket and a black bandana.

The black woman stood 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighed 170 pounds with a heavy build, and had a dark complexion and brown eyes. She wore a black, long-sleeved shirt; gray sweatpants and a purple bandanna.