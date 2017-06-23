A man said his car was dragged nearly two blocks in the crash.

Three people are injured after a Megabus crashed into several cars in Northeast D.C., police say.

The crash happened at 7th and H streets NE about 12 p.m. Friday.

The Megabus was traveling eastbound on H Street going toward 7th Street, when it collided into parked cars and other cars driving on the road, according to witnesses.

A man said the bus crashed into his Lexus and dragged it two blocks away.

"Everyone's saying, 'Oh, he's not stopping! He's not stopping!" a woman told News4.



There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

D.C. Fire and EMS said no one was seriously hurt.

No charges have been filed against the bus driver. Police said they are looking into the possibility that the driver had some sort of medical emergency.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates.