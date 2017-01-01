2 Families Displaced by Fairfax County High-Rise Fire

A fire on the 25th floor of a residential high-rise in Fairfax County has displaced two families.

The fire broke out on the 3700 block of S. George Mason Drive. Fairfax County firefighters arrived about 7:45 p.m. and saw evidence of fire on the 25th floor of the 26-story building.

Residents evacuated, and 85 firefighters worked to get the blaze under control. It started on the 25th floor and extended to the top floor, a fire department representative said.

No injuries were reported.

Two families with children were displaced and will receive help from the Red Cross, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, the fire department said.

