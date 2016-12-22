Prince George's County police say a man who died in an officer-involved shooting Thursday pointed his weapon toward a second suspect and an officer before he was shot. (Published 3 hours ago)

Prince George's County police say a man who died in an officer-involved shooting Thursday pointed his weapon toward a second suspect and an officer before he was shot.

The officers were called to the 4100 block of Byers Street at 8 a.m. for a report of a suspicious car. When they approached the car, they found two men sleeping inside, Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a news conference.

When the officers knocked on the window to wake the men, the passenger immediately jumped out of the car, trying to flee, police said. At the same time, the driver -- identified by police as 19-year-old Terrence Thomas Jr.-- picked up a gun and pointed it toward the passenger and an officer on that side of the car, Stawinski said.

The officer on the driver's side saw Thomas' gun and fired two shots. The officers then pulled Thomas out of the car and began administering CPR.

Thomas was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No officers were injured.

The second suspect was quickly captured by responding officers.

Police recovered two guns from the scene.

No further details have been released.

Stay with News4 on-air and online for more on this developing story.