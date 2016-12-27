Carrie Fisher will always be known for one role: Princess Leia, the fierce woman at the center of the rebellion in the "Star Wars" opus that has captivated generations. But as a big screen star for nearly four decades, she's made an impact beyond the Star Wars galaxy.

Here are some of her most memorable roles outside of "Star Wars":

Mystery Woman, "Blues Brothers"

Fisher plays a gun-toting, missile-launching bride who remained celibate for Jake Blues (John Belushi) — only to be abandoned at the altar. She spends the entire movie hunting the Blues Brothers, looking for revenge.

She finally catches up to them, and delivers this message:

"So for me, for my mother, my grandmother, my father, my uncle and the common good," Fisher says, "I must now kill you. And your brother."

Of course, she doesn't kill Jake Blues. Instead, she swoons over his puppy dog eyes, lets him kiss her, and then watches as he abandons her again.

Marie, "When Harry Met Sally"

Sure, when you think of "When Harry Met Sally," the first thing to come to mind is the diner scene with Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. But Carrie Fisher shines as Marie, Sally's best friend.

She dispenses some pearls of wisdom: "Everybody thinks they have good taste and a sense of humor, but they couldn't possibly all have good taste," Fisher (as Marie) says.

Lorna, "Shampoo"

Carrie Fisher was a relative unknown when she was cast as Princess Leia, but she had appeared in one movie: "Shampoo." Playing Lorna, she was in two scenes for a total of about four minutes.

In her brief appearance, she plays tennis-playing teenager seducing Warren Beatty.

Mia, "Catastrophe"

In the past 15 years, Carrie Fisher had a somewhat prolific career as a television guest star, recently in the Amazon show "Catastrophe," the Asssociated Press reported.

On the show, written by and starring Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, Fisher played the mother of Delaney's character.

Therapist, "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"

After Dr. Evil is thawed, he meets his teenage son, Scott, for the first time, and tries to build a relationship. To this end, they try group therapy - and Carrie Fisher plays the therapist.

Scott (Seth Green): "I just think, like, he hates me. I really think he wants to kill me."

Therapist (Carrie Fisher): "Now, Scott, we don't want to kill each other. We might say that we might want to, but we really don't."

Dr. Evil (Mike Myers): "Actually, the boy is quite astute. I really am trying to kill him. But so far, unsuccessfully. He's quite wily like his old man."

It's a short uncredited cameo, but Fisher nails it.