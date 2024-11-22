Weather Alert: Nasty Friday with rain, wet snow and cold in the DC area

Storm Team4 is in weather alert mode Friday, which will bring steady rain, sharp wind chills and wet snow for parts of the D.C. area.

Expect wind chills in the mid-20s and 30s. Meteorologist Amelia Draper said it will feel more like January than November and the coldest day since mid-February, so break out your waterproof winter gear.

Temperatures at 8 a.m. should be above freezing. But highs will only reach the low to mid-40s.

Weather radar: When to expect snow or rain in the DC area

D.C. can expect rain by midday and the possibility of snowflakes. Rain could continue through the afternoon and into the evening.

The most likely time for snow is when the storm arrives, around noon. Areas north and west of Washington should see snow that will melt as it hits the ground. Snowflakes are possible as far south as southern Montgomery County, Maryland.

By the late afternoon and evening, the entire D.C. area will just see rain.

Thanksgiving forecast

The weather will improve for the weekend and the getaway days leading into Thanksgiving.

The weekend will be blustery but seasonable with temperatures just a couple of degrees below the average high of 56.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday still look cold and wet. A more significant cold snap will arrive for the weekend after Thanksgiving, keeping temperatures at least 10° below average for the first week of December.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.