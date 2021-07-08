Tropical Storm Elsa Triggers Floods, Possible Tornadoes in Maryland on Path North

What to Know Tropical Storm Elsa flew away from Southern Maryland and the D.C. area early Friday morning on its path up the East Coast, the National Weather Service said in its Hurricane Local Statement.

Watch out for lingering flooding or debris on roads after Tropical Storm Elsa lashed the D.C. area.

St. Mary's County and Calvert County were under tornado and flash flood warnings, but severe weather threats from Elsa are over.

Tropical Storm Elsa flew over Southern Maryland and pushed pouring rain and strong winds into parts of the D.C. area, spurring flash flood and tornado warnings.

Elsa is rushing north and severe weather threats in the D.C. area are over, the National Weather Service said in its final Hurricane Local Statement for Elsa in our region.

Southern Maryland saw the heaviest rain totals in the region, amounting to a few inches. Less than an inch of rain fell on average regionwide.

A tornado warning for parts of Calvert and St. Mary's counties has been canceled. Elsa also prompted an earlier tornado warning and a tornado watch, which expired at 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service will investigate and determine whether an actual tornado touched down.

St. Mary's County also had a flash flood warning active until 2:15 a.m.

Heavy rain and flooding were the biggest threat, spurring a flash flood watch for parts of the area Thursday evening, the National Weather Service says.

Most rain fell overnight, concentrated east of the Interstate 95 corridor. On Friday morning, some lingering showers are possible.

Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for the D.C. metro area and points east. The biggest threat was for counties in Southern Maryland, the Northern Neck and the Eastern Shore.

A tropical storm warning expired for Calvert County and St. Mary’s County after forecasters warned of storm-force winds and 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.

A flash flood watch is over for D.C. and Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland and King George in Virginia.

St. Mary's County declared a state of emergency due to the impending storm, allowing officials to act more quickly in case actions such as evacuations become necessary.

Here's a full list of severe weather alerts.

West of I-95, rainfall totals were expected to be under a quarter-inch.

Elsa quickly moved out to the Northeast Friday.

Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with a few isolated showers early. In the afternoon, scattered storms could become strong to severe.

Temperatures will hit the upper 80s.

Saturday will be less humid and partly sunny with temps in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Sunday will be humid and partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon storms possible amid temps near 90.

