Trees topple, tourist attractions close as windstorm moves through DC area

Powerful winds continue to blow through the D.C. area Monday after strong gusts brought down trees, caused flight delays and closed tourist attractions on Sunday.

A wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Monday for 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 55 mph in the D.C. area. Go here for all weather alerts.

The gusts downed trees and possibly caused power outages in the area. Dominion Energy reported about 3,000 power outages mostly impacting Fairfax County in Northern Virginia as of 3:30 a.m.

In Bladensburg, Maryland, a tree fell across a home's yard onto its white fence. The tree's branches blocked part of Tilden Road and took down a powerline.

The winds closed the Washington Monument and the Old Post Office Tower. News4's Mauricio Casillas reports on how the weather is impacting visitors to the nation's capital.

"I'm so thankful for that. That we're OK, and we're just getting through it," the homeowner said.

In Chevy Chase, Maryland, a tree left a gaping hole in the roof of a home's garage. Fire officials said people were inside the home when the tree fell, but no one was hurt.

A ground delay was in effect at Dulles International Airport in Virginia until 7 p.m. Sunday due to high winds, the FAA said. Flights arriving at and departing from the airport were told to expect delays.

The Washington Monument is closed for the remainder of the day due to high winds. We apologize for any inconvenience. — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 10, 2024

The strong winds caused the National Park Service to close the Washington Monument and the Old Post Office Tower on Sunday. The BloomCam showed gusts causing wave-like ripples in the Tidal Basin around 1 p.m.

The wind is expected to peak between 10 to 3 p.m. and settle down around sunset, Storm Team4 said. A warming trend will bring temperatures on Tuesday to the 60s and up to the 70s on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.