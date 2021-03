A tornado warning was issued for King George County, Virginia, late Wednesday afternoon and later cancelled.

The National Weather Service advised people in the county to take cover while the warning was in effect. The warning had been cancelled by 4 p.m.

Damage to homes and trees was possible, NWS said.

