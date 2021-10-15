Get ready for a day of summer-like heat and humidity in the Washington, D.C., area before a cold front pushes in heavy rain, storms and sweater weather for the weekend.

Soak in shorts weather while you can. Friday will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s amid a touch of humidity. If you are north and west of Interstate 81 late Friday and overnight, you could see some showers.

“Things are a-changing,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said. “By the end of the weekend, you’re going to need a jacket.”

Clouds will gather Saturday morning, but any early soccer matches should dodge the raindrops.

Wet weather will start rolling over the Shenandoah Valley by lunchtime, Storm Team4 says.

Heavy rain and isolated storms will move eastward into the D.C. area through midday and the afternoon. Damaging winds are the biggest risk.

The current models show the rain wrapping up about 7 or 8 p.m. — then be ready for a significant cooldown.

Saturday night will be chilly with temps likely in the 40s and 50s.

Rock your favorite fall jacket on Sunday and Monday amid windy conditions and temperatures in the 60s.

Next week starts dry and sunny, and temperatures will be back in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

