The Washington, D.C., area is finally going to see some sunshine on Wednesday, and it will come along with humidity, heat and the chance for strong afternoon storms.

Morning drizzle will scuttle out, giving us a break of sunshine before possible thunderstorms.

It's September, but we're still in for summerlike heat. Plan for afternoon highs near 90° both Wednesday and Thursday with the heat index getting close to 100°.

Afternoon thunderstorms are also possible both days. The timing of any storms that do develop on Wednesday is most likely between 4-7 p.m.

Thursday's storms may pack more of a punch, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

A significant cold front will arrive on Friday and tamper down the heat.

Friday will still be plenty warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but you will notice the humidity drop by midafternoon. We are keeping a 20% chance for rain in the Friday forecast, but any showers should be short-lived and low-impact.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday all look fantastic. Afternoon highs are set to be around 80° and overnight lows in the 50s to near 60° all three days. That's tough to beat for Labor Day Weekend.

