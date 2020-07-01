Storms Possible in DC Area Wednesday Evening

Scattered storms and rain are possible in the D.C. area Wednesday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning previously was in effect in parts of Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. The National Weather Service warned that quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts were possible. Go here to see all weather alerts.

The humidity should drop on Thursday and Friday, with a high of 90 on Thursday and 96 on Friday.

Keep an eye out for a storm or 2 between now and about 9pm. Hot but not so, so humid tomorrow and Friday. Enjoy it, the holiday weekend will be everything bit as hot and humid as you would expect in DC in the middle of summer. Lots more 90s to come next week too. pic.twitter.com/cvQuC9Ojlk — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 1, 2020

Saturday, the Fourth of July, is set to be humid with a high of 91. Sunday will be a little cooler, with a high of 89. There’s a chance of storms.

