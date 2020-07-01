weather

Storms Possible in DC Area Wednesday Evening

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Scattered storms and rain are possible in the D.C. area Wednesday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning previously was in effect in parts of Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. The National Weather Service warned that quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts were possible. Go here to see all weather alerts

The humidity should drop on Thursday and Friday, with a high of 90 on Thursday and 96 on Friday. 

Saturday, the Fourth of July, is set to be humid with a high of 91. Sunday will be a little cooler, with a high of 89. There’s a chance of storms. 

Stay with NBC Washington and Storm Team4 for updates. 

This article tagged under:

weatherstorm team4Chuck Bell
