Nice Sunday, Then Showery Week Ahead in the DC Area

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Sunday forecast is a post-holiday gift for anyone who wants to get outside before a week with persistent rain chances.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy at times with highs in the upper 50s, Storm Team4 says.

Clouds will hold off until Sunday night.

Monday is set to be the coldest day of the week and dreary. Expect chilly temps in the low to mid-40s alongside showers and drizzle around the Capital Beltway.

If you’re traveling north and west of D.C. on Monday, be careful because some freezing rain could cause problems on the roads.

Tuesday through Friday, expect more showers and mild weather, with highs in the mid-50s to around 60°.

New Year’s Eve should be dry, and New Year’s Day will be mild again.

The first full week of January will likely be colder with highs in the 40s.

