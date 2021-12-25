storm team4

Mild Temps, Shower Chance to Stay in DC Area Through New Year's

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you liked the mild weather on Christmas Day, there’s more to come in the week ahead. 

Sunday is set to be dry and clear, with plenty of sunshine. The high temperature will be near 60 degrees. We’ll still be at least 10 degrees above the average temperature for this time of year. Expect breezy conditions Sunday. 

“We’re tracking mild conditions through mid-week, into 2022,” Storm Team4’s Somara Theodore said. 

Monday will be the coolest day of the week ahead, with a high of 45. Tuesday will warm up, with a high of 55, and Wednesday and Thursday will be near 60. 

There’s a chance of rain almost every day this week. 

