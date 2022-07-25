Heat Index to Top 100° on Monday Ahead of Possible Storms

The heat wave in the D.C. area will continue Monday, and severe storms are possible. Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode and tracking rain.
Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says we have an 80% chance of rain on Monday after temperatures hit the mid-90s and the heat index tops 100°.
“Severe weather is a possibility,” he said.
Storms are likely after 4 p.m. and may affect the evening commute. Locally heavy rain may lead to flash flooding.
D.C. is operating under a heat emergency, which the District government declares when the temperature or heat index reaches 95°. Cooling centers are open. Go here for a map.
We’re looking at several days of unsettled weather, with rain possible every day of the workweek. We’ll get some much-needed relief from the heat on Tuesday, with high temperatures dipping into the mid-80s.
Temperatures will climb up to the high 80s on Wednesday, low 90s on Thursday and back down a little to the high 80s on Friday.
“I think our next day guaranteed to be dry is Saturday,” Bell said.
We’re looking at temperatures in the mid-80s to high 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of rain Sunday.
