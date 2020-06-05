Flooding in Virginia; Storms to Hit DC Area Later Friday

Flooding was reported in parts of Northern Virginia early Friday morning as strong overnight storms moved out of the area. But more storms are forecast to move in Friday afternoon, creating a risk for flash floods.

Difficult Run near Wolf Trap was reported flooded around 4:30 a.m., prompting a flood warning. Until 11:30 a.m., north central Fairfax County remains under a flood warning. Remember: Never drive into a flooded road.

Overnight storms brought heavy rain, thunder, lightning and damaging winds. Fairfax County and city reported numerous trees and wires down.

Most of Friday morning will stay dry before another round of storms moves in during the afternoon and evening. There's a 70% chance for rain and storms Friday.

There will be enough sunshine to boost temperatures to near 90 degrees again before the clouds begin to build up later in the day. The late-day storms will end by midnight.

TGI (almost) F. The weekend is in sight and, just in time, rain chances are going down. There will still be a storm or 2 on Saturday as a cold front passes through but Sunday is looking simply super. Rain chances a bit higher at the beaches Saturday. pic.twitter.com/T8MEBp2C2Q — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) June 5, 2020

Saturday is expected to be nearly as hot, with highs in the low 90s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Rain chances are 30% overall.

It’s set to be cooler and less humid Sunday, with a high of 81 degrees.

Stay with NBC Washington as we track the storms.