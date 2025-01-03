Expect snow and rain showers Friday as DC area braces for winter storm

Snow, wintry mix and freezing cold: Get ready for a real dose of winter weather in the D.C. area.

Storm Team4 is on snowflake watch Friday before a more significant winter storm that could cause school delays on Monday.

On Friday, prepare for snow and rain showers, or a wintry mix, to hit the afternoon commute.

“Not going to dump a lot, really just conversational snow,” Meteorologist Jessica Faith said.

This storm system will come and go quickly, leaving Saturday cold and windy.

A more serious snowstorm is expected to begin later on Sunday and continue into Monday.

Friday weather: Rain and snow showers

Snow lovers can hope for a dusting of snow in D.C. on Friday afternoon, but flakes could melt as they hit the ground.

Snow showers coming from the northwest are expected to hit Washington County and Hagerstown, Maryland, close to noon. Those areas could see an inch of snow.

In Gaithersburg, Waldorf and Frederick, Maryland, or Manassas, Virginia, snow totals could reach a few tenths of an inch.

Rain, snow and a wintry mix are expected to arrive in the D.C. area in the afternoon, potentially slowing trips home from work or school.

This system is expected to move out of the Beltway within a few hours, leaving the region cold, mostly sunny and windy for Saturday.

Expect a cold weekend with highs in the 30s and bitter wind chills. Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for your zip code.

Then, a bigger snowstorm is in the forecast.

Sunday to Monday forecast: Accumulating snow and travel impacts

A significant winter storm could easily lead to school delays and travel issues by Monday morning.

The snowstorm is expected to arrive late on Sunday. Accumulating snow is likely, especially into the day on Monday. At times, a wintry mix with rain and ice could be in play.

It’s too early to say how much snow will fall (So, there's still time to enter Doug and Pat's Snow Stick Challenge!).

“If the system goes off toward the north, it could really impact the type of precipitation we have and snow totals,” Faith said.

Whatever type of precipitation falls is expected to stick to the ground because of cold temperatures.

Overall, prepare for significant snow and its effects on travel.

“I do expect there to be significant travel impacts on Monday,” Faith said.

Cancelations and delays aren’t out of the question for Tuesday morning, either.

Next week is expected to be sunny, but cold, with highs near 30° through next weekend.

Snow preparations underway in DC, Maryland and Virginia

D.C. snow crews will begin pretreating roads on all of the city's snow emergency routes Thursday evening, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Twenty-one brine trucks will pretreat roads using a mixture of salt, beet juice and water from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, Bowser's office said in a news release.

The snow team will partially deploy on Friday from noon to midnight, with 34 heavy plows to treat highways, streets, bridges, ramps and other elevated structures. Ten pick-up truck plows will treat smaller streets, the release said.

"The best thing that a driver can do is if you don't need to be on the road when it can be slick or snowy, is avoid the road. We always want you to think about the route you're taking and take your time," said Clint Osborn with the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency

Snow plow crews with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) could be seen prepping on Thursday.

MDOT SHA says Maryland residents can track snow plows and trucks near them using this online tool that shows where the plows are in real-time.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews will pretreat interstates, primary roads, high-volume secondary roads, bridges, ramps and overpasses with salt brine Saturday and will they'll be out treating on Sunday as snow develops, VDOT said.

"Keep your eyes on the forecast, check your emergency kit and remember to plan travel around the storm, not during the storm," VDOT said on X.