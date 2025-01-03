The Weekend Scene: Kick off 2025 with free and cheap things to do

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

What will the new year bring? In the first few weeks, we’ll not only see a state funeral and an inauguration, but:

All that before it's even time to make plans for cherry blossom season and WorldPride.

4 things to know for the weekend

Weekend weather: We're on snowflake watch! Also, it will be cold.

Doing Dry January? Plant Magic Bottle Shop just opened in Union Market with a whole new world of non-alcoholic drinks.

Free and cheap things to do

Those post-holiday credit card bills are coming! Luckily, D.C. is one of the best cities in the world for free and cheap fun (maybe we're biased).

Here are some more ideas:

Free pick

Kids Day at Washington Capitals practice

Sun., 10:30 a.m., MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington

🔗 Details

Did you know that Washington Capitals practices are open to the public? This Sunday is also the perfect time to bring the whole family.

Kids Day will include free special activities, giveaways and an appearance by the Caps’ mascot Slapshot.

Bring your skates so you can hit the ice for a free skate after practice!

BTW: The Caps will also celebrate youth hockey players at Capital One Arena during their game on Saturday.

Free pick

First Friday Dupont: Art Walk

Fri., 6-8 p.m., greater Dupont Circle in NW

🔗 Details

Take a free, self-guided tour of some of Dupont’s most interesting museums and embassies at the inaugural First Friday of the year.

This month, visit the Korean Cultural Center to see how dozens of international content creators share their personal connections to Korea.

Other places to go include Studio Gallery, the Museum of the Palestinian People and Washington Center of ADA Art Gallery.

It’s also a good excuse to stop by The Ven at Embassy Row’s “The Wonders of DC Trees” during the exhibit’s last month.

Free pick

Free bluegrass & $3 beer night

Fri. and Sat., show 6 p.m.

🔗 Details

Come for the bluegrass, stay for $3 beers at this underground venue at The Wharf.

Rock Creek Revival and The Remington Rounders will perform on Friday. BILGEWATER and Big Thicket will take the stage on Saturday.

The King enters the ring

Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club

Fri. and Sat., Gala Hispanic Theatre, $34 to $45

🔗 Details

The zany wrestling show is back to celebrate what would be The King’s 90th birthday.

Get ready for several rounds of cartoonish fisticuffs featuring a secret list of celebrities, pop stars and politicians (well, impersonators) with burlesque breaks.

This year, Betty O’Hellno is jumping in the ring as co-host. Fun fact: Betty was the first drag queen to perform a half-time show at a Wizards game!

"Elvis Birthday Fight Club isn't for everyone,” producer Kate Taylor Davis said in a press release. “The show is coarse, silly, and subversive, with gratuitous nudity and a penchant for fart jokes. However, beneath all of that is some pretty smart humor and the show’s fans are extremely loyal.”

Shows will begin at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night; it will also be in Baltimore Jan. 17-18.

Concerts this weekend

Motherfuckers JMB & Co., 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Rhizome, $10

Instrumental improv trio features Geologist of experimental band Animal Collective on hurdy gurdy. Details.

Low ticket warning: Tickets are moving for Mount Eerie at Atlantis on April 20. Woodsy, slightly ambient and very introspective folk music. Perfect for the intimate space of Atlantis.

Things to do in D.C.

Museum exhibits ending soon

Last call for holiday lights and décor

Get moving

Museum events and experiences

Arts, performances and music

Sports

Washington Capitals: Thurs. and Sat., Capital One Arena

Washington Wizards: Sun., 6 p.m., Capital One Arena

Things to do in Maryland

Kids Paint + Glow Party: Saturdays, 2 p.m., Oblivion Art House in College Park, $12.51

Winter Lights Festival: Through Dec. 31, Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $15-$25 per vehicle

Washington DC Temple Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 9900 Stoneybrook Dr, Kensington, free

Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 5-9:30 p.m. nightly, Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, $15 per car or van (if purchased online in advance) or $10 per person for a hay ride

The Princess Bride in Concert by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: Fri., Sat. and Sun., The Music Center at Strathmore, $34+

Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens: Through Jan. 5, Wheaton, $10 per person

Things to do in Virginia

Olde Year’s Day – family-friendly New Year’s activities: Tues., noon to 4 p.m., Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, free

First Night Alexandria: Tues., 2 p.m. to midnight, Old Town, free to $55

"Visual Humor" exhibit: Jan. 3 to Feb. 1, Del Ray Artisans Gallery, free (opening reception on Fri.)

Crafts & Cider: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, free

Winter Block Party at McLean Community Center: Sat., 1-4 p.m., 1234 Ingleside Ave, McLean, free

Last chance: Winter Walk of Lights: Through Jan. 5, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, $18-$22

Winter Lantern Festival: Through Jan. 12, 2025, 8025 Galleria Drive, Tysons, Virginia, $16.99-$26.99

Ice & Lights-The Winter Village at Cameron Run: Through Feb. 23, Alexandria, Virginia, $8.55+

