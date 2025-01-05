DC region preps ahead of snowstorm; 5″-8″ of snow expected in metro area

What to Know The D.C. metro area, central Maryland and Northern Virginia could get about 5"-8" of snow, and some isolated locations could get more.

Areas toward the west could get 8"-12" or snow or even higher.

Snowfall may be heavy at times, and all that precipitation will have a big impact, making travel difficult, decreasing visibility and creating icy conditions.

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads Sunday and Monday.

Amtrak announced cancelations of dozens of trains Sunday through Tuesday.

The D.C. region's first major winter storm of the season is on its way, and it's expected to pack a punch with several inches likely in the metro area.

That massive storm system will move in late Sunday night, bringing impactful snow through Monday.

Amtrak has canceled dozens of trains along its Northeast Corridor, and Culpeper County Public Schools in Virginia announced snow days for students both Monday and Tuesday. In Loudoun County, residents rushed to the polls Saturday to cast ballots early in a special election so they could be sure to get it done before the snow arrives.

The National Weather Service has declared a Winter Storm Warning for the region starting Sunday at 10 p.m. through Tuesday at 1 a.m. See all weather alerts here.

How much snow will DC, Maryland and Virginia get?

Expected snow totals have increased as Storm Team4 continues to track the storm.

The D.C. metro area, central Maryland and Northern Virginia could get about 5"-8" of snow, and some isolated locations could get more, perhaps up to 10". If the precipitation stays all snow, we could see possibly a foot in some locations.

Off toward the west, around the Blue Ridge Mountains, we could see about 8"-12" or even higher.

Lower amounts are expected farther north. Near the Maryland/Pennsylvania border, about 3"-6" of snow are expected, with the possibility for a little bit of a mix with some freezing rain and sleet.

Winter Storm Warning issued for much of the region

In addition to the National Weather Service's Winter Storm Warning, Storm Team4 also has declared a Weather Alert.

We're expecting to see snow falling for hours, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Jessica Faith said. Snowfall could be heavy at times, and all that precipitation will have a big impact, making travel difficult, decreasing visibility and creating icy conditions.

The snow is expected to begin late Sunday, with the highest snowfall rates overnight Sunday into Monday morning. It may mix with sleet in some areas Monday morning to afternoon, especially along the Interstate 66 corridor, the weather service said.

Roads, bridges and overpasses will likely be slippery, making travel difficult throughout the Monday morning and

evening commutes. Officials in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are asking people to avoid travel during the snowfall if possible.

Wet, heavy snow or freezing rain could topple branches and trees, causing power outages.

Closures are likely Monday and could also be possible again Tuesday.

State of Emergency declared in Virginia; State of Preparedness in Maryland

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm, encouraging people to adjust travel plans to stay off the roads during the snow.

“I am declaring a state of emergency for the incoming winter storm currently forecasted to impact Virginia starting Sunday, and I’m encouraging all Virginians, visitors, and travelers to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts,” Youngkin said in a statement. “... If you find yourself needing to be on the roadways, please heed any warnings and make sure you are keeping yourselves and others safe. Our pre-treating preparations are underway and substantial state and local resources will continue to actively monitor the forecast and respond through the weekend.”

In Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore declared a State of Preparedness for Sunday through Monday.

"Marylanders are cautioned to avoid travel if possible, to follow local forecasts, and to stay prepared for winter storm hazards," a release from Moore's office said.

Moore warned residents that roads will be icy, and people should avoid travel if possible. Anyone who does need to go anywhere should be extremely careful.

DC, Maryland, Virginia crews prepare for snow

As crews across the region get ready, we've already seen plows and salt trucks out all over the place.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said teams in Northern Virginia are pretreating interstates, primary roads and high-volume secondary roads, as well as bridges, ramps and overpasses.

"Crews will start staging on area roads Sunday morning and will begin treatment as snow begins Sunday evening and night," VDOT said late Saturday afternoon.

Officials are asking travelers to get to their destinations by Sunday afternoon, and after that, to delay all non-essential travel until after the snow. Any drivers should make sure their vehicles contain emergency supplies.

"Be prepared for a multi-day response to this storm," VDOT said. Crews will treat interstates first, then primary routes and high-volume secondary roads, and residential streets last.

Virginia State Police are adjusting the number of state troopers on the roads Sunday and Monday because of the storm.

In D.C., the District Snow Team will be deployed at noon Sunday, and crews will begin pretreating roads at 8 p.m. on all snow emergency routes. Crews have already been pretreating D.C. government properties, including sidewalks, driveways and entryways at police stations, fire stations, shelters and schools.

While you're out shoveling and salting, you can also lend a hand to your neighbors. The DC volunteer snow program links people who want to help with residents who can't shovel their own walkways or driveways. Visit snowteam.dc.gov, and choose if you want to volunteer or if you're a resident who could use the help. People will be paired with others from their own neighborhood. Volunteers can even get the tools they need for free to get the job done.

First school closures announced

Culpeper County Public Schools in Virginia announced all classrooms and offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 6. Classes will also be canceled Tuesday, Jan. 7 for students, but it will be a workday for staff.

NBC4 will share any other school closures as they're announced, both here and on this list.

The wintery weather expected to hit the D.C. area has some people hunkering down, and others planning to embrace all the snow. News4's Joseph Olmo reports.

Amtrak canceling dozens of trains

Amtrak announced dozens Northeast Regional and Acela trains will be canceled:

Sunday, Jan. 5:

Northeast Regional (Boston and Washington):

Train 67 canceled

Train 195 canceled between D.C. and Richmond

Train 157 canceled between D.C. and Norfolk

Monday, Jan. 6:

Acela (between Boston and D.C.):

Trains 2103, 2107, 2108, 2121, 2122 and 2124 canceled

Trains 2150, 2154, 2168, 2170 and 2172 canceled between D.C. and New York

Trains 2151, 2153, 2155, 2159 and 2173 canceled between New York and D.C.

Northeast Regional (between Boston and D.C.):

Trains 141, 94 and 95 canceled between Norfolk and D.C.

Train 171 canceled between Roanoke and D.C.

Train 125 canceled between D.C and Newport News

Train 93 canceled between New York and Norfolk

Train 174 canceled between Richmond and D.C.

Trains 170, 130, 172, 112, 182, 84, 86, 134, 138, 66, 151, 181, 119, 131, 193, 197, 175, 179 and 85 canceled

Carolinian (between Charlotte and New York):

Trains 79 and 80 canceled between New York and Raleigh

Tuesday, Jan. 7:

Northeast Regional (Boston and Washington):

Train 86 canceled between Richmond and D.C.

Train 84 canceled between Norfolk and D.C.

Amtrak officials said they'll waive additional charges for travelers looking to change their reservations during the modified schedule. Passengers should call 1-800-USA-RAIL and can follow @AmtrakNECAlerts on X for service alerts regarding the Northeast Corridor.

Safety tips for driving during snowfall

If you must travel during the snowfall, Virginia officials are sharing the following safety tips:

Use headlights. Increasing your visibility helps you to see slick spots on the road and helps other drivers see you better.

Increasing your visibility helps you to see slick spots on the road and helps other drivers see you better. Keep your speed down. "Slowing your speed gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash," officials said. "Drive your vehicle based on your ability to properly maintain control of your vehicle."

"Slowing your speed gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash," officials said. "Drive your vehicle based on your ability to properly maintain control of your vehicle." Don’t tailgate. You need more distance from other vehicles when driving on slippery roads.

You need more distance from other vehicles when driving on slippery roads. Wear your seatbelt. "Most crashes that occur during winter weather are caused by vehicles sliding into guardrails, off the road or other vehicles," officials said. "Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around the inside of your vehicle and suffering serious injury in a crash."

"Most crashes that occur during winter weather are caused by vehicles sliding into guardrails, off the road or other vehicles," officials said. "Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around the inside of your vehicle and suffering serious injury in a crash." Make sure your vehicle is in good working order. Fill up your gas tank tank in advance. Check your windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid, tire treads and battery life.

Fill up your gas tank tank in advance. Check your windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid, tire treads and battery life. Pack winter travel safety items. You should have a window scraper, blankets, bottled water, snacks, a cell phone charger and a flashlight.

Winter weather safety and snow prep tips

The D.C. government shared these tips ahead of the snow:

Make sure you have a snow shovel.

Check and put down your supply of abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary.

– deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary. Avoid driving during the worst part of the storm. If possible, only travel during daylight, don’t travel alone and stick to main roads.

If possible, only travel during daylight, don’t travel alone and stick to main roads. Check medications. Make sure you have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for yourself and any family members or pets.

Make sure you have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for yourself and any family members or pets. Clear leaves from your gutters. Call 311 to report any clogged storm drains or other non-emergency hazards.

Call 311 to report any clogged storm drains or other non-emergency hazards. Check smoke/CO detectors. Install a battery-operated or battery back-up carbon monoxide detector in your home and/or replace the batteries in existing devices.

Install a battery-operated or battery back-up carbon monoxide detector in your home and/or replace the batteries in existing devices. Be safe indoors. Don't use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove or other gasoline-burning device inside your home, basement or garage.

Don't use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove or other gasoline-burning device inside your home, basement or garage. Prevent pipes from freezing by allowing a small trickle of water to drip.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.