Cooling Centers Open in DC Amid Scorching Temps

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a heat emergency plan in the District ahead of temperatures over 90 degrees Sunday and Monday.

Cooling centers are available for people who need to seek relief from the heat. To find one near you, go here.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

🚨 Heat Emergency Plan is Activated 🚨



🌬️ Find shade or air conditioning. For cooling centers: https://t.co/42swa1TSjU

💦 Drink water

☀️ Wear sunscreen

🤝 If you see someone in need of help dial 311

🐶 Check on pets

#StayCoolDChttps://t.co/QIXMlZsaKb pic.twitter.com/N9tze0QELN — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 6, 2021

High temperatures will be in the 90s Monday, with high humidity and a chance of storms.

People are advised to stay hydrated during extreme hot weather and keep pets indoors.

“The Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Avenue NW will operate a cooling center with limited capacity for individuals experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Limited services will be provided including restrooms, bottled water and snacks, and no appointment is necessary,” the mayor’s office said in a release.

(6/5 at 6:42PM) A Heat Emergency has been issued for the District of Columbia on June 6 and June 7. Heat index of 95 degrees is expected. Visit https://t.co/URE9GBfN7u to find a cooling center near you. Find tips to beat the heat at https://t.co/hjWz8VoxZY. #StayCoolDC pic.twitter.com/oU4uJmczBY — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) June 5, 2021

District spray parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through Labor Day on Sept. 6.

Residents can also escape the heat at low-barrier shelters open year-round.

Men can go to the following shelters:

801 East Shelter at Making Life Better Lane SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 Second Street NW

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Pat Handy Legacy Shelter at 810 Fifth Street NW

Salvation Army at 3335 Sherman Avenue NW

Women can go to the following shelters:

Adams Place Day Center at 2210 Adams Place NE

Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 Second Street NW

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

Residents are advised to call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730 for all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles.