Cooling Centers Open in DC Amid Scorching Temps

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a heat emergency plan in the District ahead of temperatures over 90 degrees Sunday and Monday.
Cooling centers are available for people who need to seek relief from the heat. To find one near you, go here.
High temperatures will be in the 90s Monday, with high humidity and a chance of storms.
People are advised to stay hydrated during extreme hot weather and keep pets indoors.
“The Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Avenue NW will operate a cooling center with limited capacity for individuals experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Limited services will be provided including restrooms, bottled water and snacks, and no appointment is necessary,” the mayor’s office said in a release.
District spray parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through Labor Day on Sept. 6.
Residents can also escape the heat at low-barrier shelters open year-round.
Men can go to the following shelters:
- 801 East Shelter at Making Life Better Lane SE
- Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE
- Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 Second Street NW
- New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE
- Pat Handy Legacy Shelter at 810 Fifth Street NW
- Salvation Army at 3335 Sherman Avenue NW
Women can go to the following shelters:
- Adams Place Day Center at 2210 Adams Place NE
- Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 Second Street NW
- Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue SE
- Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW
Residents are advised to call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730 for all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles.