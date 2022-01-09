3 School Systems Cancel Classes Monday as Cold Rain, Chill Grip DC Area

A cold rain is falling in parts of the D.C. area Sunday afternoon, following the chance of light patchy freezing rain.

Temperatures were just below the freezing mark in many spots in the morning, so any precipitation that fell was expected to freeze on contact, creating a light icy glaze.

Three public school systems - those in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and the city of Fredericksburg - have turned Monday into a teacher work day and cancelled classes for students. Alexandria City Public Schools is considering a two-hour delay for students and staff.

Cold start to Sunday but some patchy light freezing rain falling just to the west of I95. A glaze of ice in spots so please be careful making your way out the door this AM. Eventually through the AM, it will change over to plain cold rain. All the details ALL AM on @nbcwashington — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) January 9, 2022

Expect the cold rain to fall throughout the rest of Sunday afternoon and into the evening. It will finally move out around 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service declared a winter weather advisory for the morning for many areas to the north and west, including parts of Loudoun and Fauquier counties in Virginia and Frederick County in Maryland. See all weather alerts from the National Weather Service here.

Temperatures will reach the low 40s Sunday, with breezy winds out of the south -- but they'll plummet overnight as skies begin to clear. Overnight lows will settle into the teens and 20s. It will still be breezy overnight as well, with winds out of the northwest gusting over 25 mph.

Refreeze Expected Monday Morning

There will certainly be a refreeze on the area roadways by Monday morning. Expect slick spots to slowly improve as temperatures gradually reach to the mid 30s.

We should see plenty of sunshine Monday, but once again the day will be on the breezy side. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Monday, and flurries are possible as well, floating over on northwesterly winds.

Due to last week's power outages from the snow, Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced it would change Monday, Jan. 10 to a teacher work day. Employees should report to work on a two-hour delay as safety conditions permit, the school district said on its website. Students should report to school on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

FCPS will change Monday, January 10 to a Teacher Work Day on a two-hour delay. Students will report to school on Tuesday, January 11. pic.twitter.com/u8IursUBna — FXBG Schools (@FredSchools) January 9, 2022

Spotsylvania County Public Schools canceled classes on Monday due to the "lingering effects" of the winter storm, such as "closed roads, downed utility lines, and tree branches leaning across roads making bus transportation difficult or impossible in some cases." The day will be a teacher planning day.

Stafford County Public Schools canceled classes as well. Staff should report to work at 10 a.m.

Alexandria City Public Schools is considering a two-hour delay for both students and staff and said it would notify parents by 5 a.m. Monday. "The safe pickup and transport of your student is our top priority," the school district said.

By Tuesday, the D.C. area will be even colder, with temperatures topping out in the 20s. We will still have a slight breeze around Tuesday with plenty of sun. Windchills on Tuesday morning will be in the single digits and it will be incredibly dry.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we'll rebound back into the 40s.

Our next system comes through Saturday night into Sunday, possibly bringing a mix of rain and snow to the region. Temperatures will top out in the 30s for this upcoming weekend.