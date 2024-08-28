Weather Alert: Heat index to soar over 100° as poor air quality grips DC area

Dangerous heat and feels-like temperatures over 100° are expected in the D.C. area on Wednesday, along with poor air quality.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said it will get ugly hot, so stay weather alert. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing, drink plenty of water and limit time outdoors, especially if you're doing strenuous activities.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s by lunchtime, then soar into the upper 90s. D.C. could reach 100° and break heat records.

There's a very small chance for storms. Any storms that pop up during the day could turn severe because of the heat.

The good news? This sky-high heat will start to subside by Thursday, although humidity will stick around into Labor Day weekend.

Heat advisories in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

A heat advisory has been issued for the afternoon and early evening in D.C., plus much of Maryland and Northern Virginia. The heat index could be at 105° or higher for several hours, Bell said.

Maryland counties under a heat advisory include Charles, Montgomery and Prince George's. In Virginia, heat advisories were issued for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties plus nearby cities.

See a full list of weather alerts here.

Temperatures are expected to rise to almost 100° today as the heat index will sit at or above 100°. A Code Orange air quality alert is expected to be in place later Wednesday so try to limit your outdoor activities to be safe. News4's Juliana Valencia reports.

Air quality alerts

On top of the hot weather, there will also be poor air quality around the area.

D.C.'s air quality is expected to be code orange, which means members of sensitive groups should be extra careful.

Those vulnerable to to air pollution include people with chronic health issues, children and the elderly, but bad pollution can affect healthy people, too.

You can check which air quality code was issued in your area and the best tips for staying safe here.

Try your best to limit time outside, reduce strenuous activities like exercise, shorten dog walks and stay hydrated.

An air quality alert is in effect for D.C.; Prince George's and Montgomery counties in Maryland and much of Northern Virginia.

School and other local schedule changes due to heat

School is back in session and many districts are grappling with the extreme heat by keeping students inside.

Arlington Public Schools announced that there will be no outdoor recess or other outdoor activities during school hours. After-school activities like athletics will move indoors.

Prince William County Public School announced that all outdoor activities must move inside or be canceled between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Vienna, Virginia, is starting its solid waste collection to begin one hour earlier. Residents are advised to place trash and recycling by the curb at 5 a.m.

Residents of College Park, Maryland should put their trash out earlier too. Solid waste collection will start an hour earlier at 6 a.m.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.