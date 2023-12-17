Weather Alert: Dense fog, storm with heavy rain coming Sunday to DC area

A rainstorm with heavy winds could drop 1 to 3 inches of rain between Sunday and early Monday in the D.C. area.

Storm Team4 declared Sunday and Monday weather alert days. A flood watch is in effect Sunday evening for parts of D.C, Maryland and Virginia. Go here for all weather alerts.

Sunday began with a special weather statement, warning drivers to be careful on the road for dense fog until about 10 to 11 a.m. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Clay Anderson said it was like "pea soup." Visibility at Dulles International Airport was about a half mile down to zero just before 7 a.m., Anderson said.

Rain is expected to begin after the fog clears, gradually increasing over the day. Rain will pick up after sunset and the flood watch will begin at 6 p.m., Anderson said.

"Stormy for today, that means rain 100%, strong winds and there could be some possible power outages," Anderson said.

Despite it being mid-December, temperatures will be on the warm side at about 50° overnight.

Sunday rainfall totals and timing

Prime time for the heaviest rain and strong winds will begin Sunday at 4 p.m., continuing overnight and ending at 4 a.m. Monday.

Most of our forecast models agree that 2 inches of rain is likely. Some models are hinting rainfall could total 3 inches – but that would be highly unusual for December, Bell said.

Washington’s all time record for daily rainfall in December is 3.1 inches.

“I don’t know if we can get all the way to the full-on record, but we’ll be close. It’ll be, in all likelihood, one of the [top] five or six rainiest December days on record,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Whether or not any records get challenged, it will be very wet. If you had any high-water issues with last Sunday's storm, be prepared for more issues with this one.

Expect a windy Monday

The weather alert will continue into Monday due to high winds. The rain is expected to end early in the morning, but the wind will turn to the northwest and continue gusting to near 40 mph all afternoon.

"A very tight storm is what we expect," Anderson said.

There may be a small chance for a snowflake at the end, but Storm Team4 doesn’t expect enough to cause any significant delays. It's not forecast to be like last Monday morning.

10-day forecast and Christmas travel outlook

Cold, dry weather will follow the storm and last through most of next week.

The early outlook for Christmas travel is good, with dry weather in the days leading up to the holiday. Christmas Eve is expected to have some sunshine and temps between 34 and 50 degrees.

