Flash Flood Watch in Effect as Storms Head Toward DC Area

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

A flash flood watch is in effect as severe weather is headed toward the D.C. region Saturday night, Storm Team4 says.

Strong to severe storms could bring damaging winds, downpours, hail and the possibility for an isolated tornado, Meteorologist Somara Theodore said.

The flash flood watch is in effect for D.C., parts of Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland and parts of Arlington, Fairfax, Culpeper, Fauquier, Prince William and Loudoun counties in Virginia until 3 a.m. Sunday.

The threat for severe weather grows further west of I-95 and south of D.C. Unsettled weather will continue after sunset, and some showers and storms could linger into the night. 

Temperatures reached the upper 80s Saturday afternoon with humidity bringing the heat index up into the 90s.

In the month of July, the D.C. area saw 28 days with temperatures 90° or higher.

Sunday will bring more humidity and higher temperatures. The heat index will reach at least 100°. There will be a chance for additional rain, but only in select areas.

Storm Team4 will be keeping a close eye on Hurricane Isaias, currently a category 1 storm. This storm may bring the capital region some rain late Monday into Tuesday.

