Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Effect in DC Area

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in parts of D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia on Monday as the whole region swelters with feels-like temperatures near 100.

Thunderstorms warnings are in effect in D.C., Prince George's, Anne Arundel and Charles counties in Maryland and parts of Northern Virginia including Stafford County, Fauquier County, Prince William County and the city of Manassas. Go here to see weather alerts as they’re issued by the National Weather Service.

One Twitter user shared video of a flooded Georgia Avenue in Petworth in D.C. Multiple residents also reported downed trees in the region.

The chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said trees and wires were down, power outages were reported and many streets were blocked in Takoma Park and Silver Spring.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning, this time for Stafford, Prince William, Fauquier and Charles counties until 8:45pm. These storms have brought down trees as they have moved South so heads up. pic.twitter.com/xxcapkmX9S — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) July 27, 2021

Temperatures Monday were set to hit the low 90s, with high humidity and a heat index in the upper 90s or hotter.

Storm Team4 said to expect isolated strong storms, though many areas were not expected to see them.

Our workweek will remain hot and humid. Then we’ll get a slight break from the heat this weekend, with high temps dropping into the 80s on Saturday.

It's hot enough for D.C. to enact its heat emergency plan and open cooling centers through Wednesday.

Storms are likely to be more widespread across the D.C. area later this week. Rain chances are low on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then elevated on Thursday, into Friday morning.

