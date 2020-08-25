Strong Storms Possible Around DC as Heat Index to Spikes Near 100°

The summer sweat factor is ramping up in the D.C. area on Tuesday, and all that heat will fuel potential strong or severe afternoon storms.
Temperatures will get into the low 90s and the heat index is expected to rise to right around 100°.
Some storms are set to roll through the region this afternoon, likely between 3-9 p.m. There's about a 40% chance they'll hit your neighborhood. Areas north and west of D.C. should especially be ready for some disruptive weather.
While the storms won't be widespread, any of the storms that do form could bring damaging winds, lots of lightning and very heavy downpours which could lead to some flooding.
D.C., much of Maryland and parts of Northern Virginia have an enhanced risk for severe weather, the National Weather Service says.
Heat and storm chances are set to subside Wednesday as highs reach the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances.
Thursday is pegged to be the hottest day of the week. The heat index could reach the lower 100s.
Storm Laura, which was poised to become a hurricane, could have an impact on your weekend plans.
The remnants of Laura could bring some rain to the D.C. area for Saturday and possibly into Sunday. Storm Team4 is still following the track of the storm as it travels to the eastern seaboard.
