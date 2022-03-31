Severe Thunderstorm Watch in DC Area: Rain, Gusty Winds Expected

Strong storms are beginning to hit the Washington, D.C., area with heavy rain and powerful winds, and evening commuters could get caught in severe weather.

Storms are most likely from now to 10 p.m. The National Weather Service has upgraded the D.C. area’s risk for severe weather to “enhanced,” which is threat level three out of five.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the D.C. area until 10 p.m., the National Weather Service says. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

A wind advisory is also set until 8 p.m. Thursday for areas including D.C., Arlington, Prince George’s County, Prince William County and Loudoun County.

“It will be a high-impact weather day no matter how you slice it,” Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Highs will reach about 68° to 74°. Winds will be blowing 25-35 mph on average with gusts of 40 to 50 mph likely, especially during any storms.

There’s an 80% chance for rain and storms.

Storm Timing for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Storms with damaging winds could reach Interstate 81 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and the D.C. area between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The biggest threats are damaging wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. Wind gusts over 60 mph are possible in the strongest storms. Tornadoes are not out of the question.

A cold front is set to pass through by 10 p.m., bringing an end to our risk for severe weather.

It’s the same storm system that may have spun off tornadoes in Arkansas but isn't expected to be as severe in the D.C. area.

Weekend Weather Forecast

Once the storm system passes, the weather will improve.

Friday is the first day of April. It will be blustery and cooler with highs getting close to 60°. A midday shower is possible, then skies will clear, and the wind will diminish Friday evening.

Saturday looks to be a nice day. After starting in the upper 30s, temperatures will climb to near 60° amid plenty of sunshine. A small wave of low pressure will cross the area Saturday night bringing clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles.

On Sunday, a cloudy morning will give way to a sunnier afternoon with most areas getting back above 60° for a time.

Next week will bring highs in the 60s Monday through Thursday, with rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Here’s a look at Storm Team4's exclusive 10-day extended forecast.