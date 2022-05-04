storm team4

Storm Team4 Tracking Rain, Possible Storms Wednesday

Storm Team4 is tracking a chance for storms on Wednesday afternoon plus rainy weekend weather

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Storm Team4 is tracking rain, gusty winds and possible storms Wednesday. 

We’re looking at a high of 78 and a 40% chance of rain. Some storms may be on the stronger side, with gusty winds being the greatest concern. 

Thursday looks dry, and then rain chances return for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Storm Team4 sees an 80% chance of rain Friday, 100% chance on Saturday and 60% chance on Sunday. 

The rain forecast may affect any outdoor plans you have for Saturday. 

Most of Sunday, Mother’s Day, looks dry. Showers are possible early in the day.

High temps will drop from nearly 80 on Wednesday to 60 on Sunday.

