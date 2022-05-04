Storm Team4 Tracking Rain, Possible Storms Wednesday

Storm Team4 is tracking rain, gusty winds and possible storms Wednesday.

We’re looking at a high of 78 and a 40% chance of rain. Some storms may be on the stronger side, with gusty winds being the greatest concern.

A break from rain for the next few hours as some sun develops. We will have some scattered showers and storms between 2 and 5P then cooler and dryer air moves in this evening into tomorrow. More on News 4 Midday now! pic.twitter.com/0hHbgwBHQ9 — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) May 4, 2022

Thursday looks dry, and then rain chances return for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Storm Team4 sees an 80% chance of rain Friday, 100% chance on Saturday and 60% chance on Sunday.

The rain forecast may affect any outdoor plans you have for Saturday.

Most of Sunday, Mother’s Day, looks dry. Showers are possible early in the day.

High temps will drop from nearly 80 on Wednesday to 60 on Sunday.

