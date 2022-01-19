Snow to Hit DC Area, Expect a Slushy Thursday Morning Commute

Snowfall following an overnight rainstorm could spell a slippery, slow Thursday morning commute in the Washington, D.C., area, Storm Team4 says.

During the day Wednesday, it will be breezy but milder with highs in the 40s. Weather troubles won’t start until after sunset.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Rain is expected to arrive after 9 or 10 p.m. and continue overnight before shifting to snow early Thursday.

Increasing confidence that rain will change over to, and end, as slushy wet snow during the Thursday morning commute. Snow totals will be generally around 1" but slushy roads will definitely slow down travel. Plan to start your day extra early or wait until after 10am. pic.twitter.com/gvOOu3OCym — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) January 19, 2022

The heaviest snow is set to fall around 7 a.m. About an inch is possible, with accumulation mainly on grass or untreated surfaces.

Snow will move out of the region by 9 a.m., likely leaving behind slushy, slippery roads.

Since it will be raining overnight, road crews will have limited options for pretreating roads. This, combined with the fact that snowplows would be stuck in the morning rush hour, could lead to a very slow commute.

Breezy, Arctic air will settle in for the rest of Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Friday and Saturday will be below freezing, and there’s a 30-40% chance of snow.

Stay with Storm Team4 as the forecast develops.

How Much Snow Could We Get Thursday? Here Are Potential Snow Totals

Bitter cold and bone-dry air from the Arctic will limit snowfall potential, Storm Team4 says. It's the timing of this snow, coupled with overnight rain, that could create rough road conditions.

Snow accumulations are expected to be around 1 inch but could approach 2 inches during the 6 to 10 a.m. window.

The National Weather Service says the “worst-case scenario” is 1.8 inches in D.C., 2 inches Leesburg, Virginia, and 2.1 inches in Frederick, Maryland, as of Wednesday morning.

Tracking a Second Winter Storm Starting Friday

The next storm to watch will come Friday night into Saturday. It will be cold enough for an all-snow event, but there may not be enough moisture for significant amounts. Since yesterday, the storm’s forecasting track has moved south. It now appears more likely that amounts of 6 inches or higher will be more likely south of Richmond, towards Virginia Beach and eastern North Carolina.

This is still a low confidence forecast and many variables remain uncertain at this point. Stay tuned for updates on the snow, but the cold is coming.

Here are four tips for staying safe this winter and our guide on packing an emergency kit to keep in your car.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.