Snow, Frigid Cold to Hit DC Area on Super Bowl Sunday

Snow is on the way to the Washington, D.C., area, and an inch or two could fall by mid-morning on Super Bowl Sunday, Storm Team4 says.

After lovely Saturday weather with highs near 60°, don’t let the wintry weather catch you off guard.

“We’ve got huge changes coming our way overnight,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Ryan Miller said.

Saturday will be a great day to get outside. You’ll have mild air all day to enjoy the springlike weather and finish errands but expect more clouds later on.

Then, a cold front will drag temperatures down to near freezing, plus bring snow chances.

Snow Forecast Timing for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Rain showers are set to develop around 11 p.m., then it will gradually shift to snow.

Snow could be heavy between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. and is expected to move out by lunchtime.

How Much Snow to Expect

An inch or two is possible by the time snow moves out. Most accumulation would be on grassy areas near D.C., but western suburbs could see some travel impacts.

Super Bowl Sunday and 10-Day Forecast

Get your Super Bowl shopping done early because Sunday will have snow in the morning and be very cold. Highs will max out in the mid- to upper 30s.

Monday will remain cold with temps in the lower 30s amid partly sunny skies. The D.C. area will have highs back in the 40s by Tuesday, then Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mild with temps in the 50s.

