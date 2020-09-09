Showers, Rain Expected in DC Area Through Sunday

The D.C. area is in for a stretch of wet, rainy days that will last the rest of the week, and the weekend is set to begin with a noticeable temperature drop.

Enjoy any sunshine you see on Wednesday morning. Showers are expected to push north and west through the morning and afternoon.

Daytime highs will remain around 80°.

Expect showers overnight, and don't be surprised if you hear some heavier rain pounding on your windows.

Thursday will have the heaviest rainfall overall, totaling near an inch area-wide. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. It will be humid with temperatures back in the low 80s.

Friday and Saturday are set to bring some of the coolest days the D.C. area has seen in months. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s amid cloudy skies, drizzle and mist.

A cold front is expected to arrive Sunday, bringing some heavy, soaking rain. Then, sunshine will finally return to the region on Monday.

Isolated flooding is possible in spots during this rainy week.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.