Weather Alert: ‘Impactful' Rain Hits DC Area, Flood Warnings and Watches in Effect

Grab your umbrellas and rain jackets: The post-Labor Day workweek is off to a wet start, and there’s a flood threat.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for rain, plus flood watches and warnings in the D.C. area.

A flood warning will be in effect until 11:30 a.m. for parts of Montgomery County and Frederick, Maryland, following significant rain. A warning means floods are imminent or occurring.

A flood watch will be in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday for areas including Washington, D.C.; Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland; Alexandria, Falls Church, Arlington County and Loudoun County in Virginia. Be prepared for hazardous weather. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Remember: Never drive into a flooded roadway. Turn around, don't drown.

“It’s not an all-day event, but it’s an impactful event during the morning hours,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore said.

Tuesday Rain Timing and Potential Totals

More waves of rain are set to roll over the D.C. area Tuesday morning. Storm Team4 radar shows areas of steady and moderate rain moving west to east until about 9 a.m.

Showers could drop 1 to 3 inches of rain but amounts up to 4 inches are possible in isolated spots, the National Weather Service says.

Skies will likely begin to clear up about lunchtime, although spotty showers may continue in areas north and west of D.C. into the evening. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Storm Team4 is tracking more on-and-off showers through Wednesday.

Partly sunny skies are set to return by Thursday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.