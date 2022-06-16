Scattered Storms Possible Thursday Amid Feels-Like Temps Near 100

Thursday is expected to be hot and humid in the D.C. area, with feels-like high temperatures near 100. Scattered storms could be strong to severe.

Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode ahead of weather that could affect your day. Stay weather-ready, Meteorologist Amelia Draper advised.

The risk of rain on Thursday is about 50%, but it could be severe where it does fall. Heavy rain could lead to flooding. Strong, damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph are possible, along with quarter-size hail. There’s a low risk of a tornado.

Then there’s the heat. We’ll have a high of 90 in D.C., but it will seem hotter. Feels-like temperatures at 5 p.m. will be about 97 in D.C. and about 100 in Culpeper, Fredericksburg and Manassas.

Friday is set to be very hot, with a high of 97 and a 20% chance of rain.

The weekend will be breezy, comfortable and less humid. It will be “a treat for June in our area,” Draper said.

We’re set to have a beautiful Monday, with high temps in the low 80s, and then we’ll feel the humidity again starting Tuesday, with temps climbing toward 90.

