Rainy Morning Commute in DC Area, Next Storm Expected Tonight

The Washington, D.C., area is in for plenty of rain this week, so enjoy a short dry spell before the next storm system arrives.

Keep an umbrella handy for your Wednesday commute. Rain is set to continue until about 9 or 10 a.m.

The weather was linked to several travel delays Wednesday morning. High water blocked Inner Loop lanes on the Capital Beltway near River Road. Fallen trees slowed traffic on the B-W Parkway near MD-198 and MD-28 South at Park Mills Road in Frederick.

The afternoon will be your opportunity to get outside for lunch or a trip to the park. Between noon and 4 or 5 p.m., expect highs in the mid-60s, slightly clearer skies and peeks of sun, especially south and west of D.C.

The next storm system isn’t far away. Another round of rain, and possibly some thunder, could arrive after 2 a.m.

Thursday will feel a lot like Tuesday: wet, no sun and temperatures in the low to mid-50s. There’s a 100% chance of rain.

Pull out the rain gear if you’re heading to the Nationals’ Opening Day on Thursday. Game 1 in a series against the New York Mets is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., and it could be impacted by Mother Nature.

Rain will likely start to taper off between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The weather will start to improve Friday, but there’s still a 60% chance for occasional showers. Those will dry up in time for most dinner plans.

On Saturday, some brief midday showers could pop up. Mostly, it will be pleasant with sun, clouds and highs about 55° to 60°.

Sunday will start chilly in the 30s, then highs will rise into the 50s.

Warmer, sunny weather is coming. Highs are set to reach the 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

10-Day Forecast for D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia

