Rain Moves Into DC Area for Sunday, Monday

Rain will begin in the D.C. area on Sunday and continue through much of Monday.

Sunday began muggy. The daytime high will reach 70 degrees. Storm Team4 says rain will push in by the afternoon.

Rain will push northward through the mid morning and into the afternoon. It's muggy today with temperatures topping out around 70 degrees. Expect steady rain by late this afternoon and into the overnight. Join us right now until 8am (short morning today) on @NBCwashington! pic.twitter.com/oGqRCUAuos — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) October 11, 2020

Rain will be steady through the evening and overnight hours. Minor flooding is possible. Thunderstorms should be confined to the south and east of D.C.

The rain is expected to end by Monday night.

High temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s are expected for the next few days. It will be less humid by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are set to be gorgeous. Then there’s a chance of rain Friday.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Real fall is coming. By Saturday, temperatures won't make it out of the 50s.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.