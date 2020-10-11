Rain Moves Into DC Area for Sunday, Monday

storm team4

Rain will begin in the D.C. area on Sunday and continue through much of Monday. 

Sunday began muggy. The daytime high will reach 70 degrees. Storm Team4 says rain will push in by the afternoon. 

Rain will be steady through the evening and overnight hours. Minor flooding is possible. Thunderstorms should be confined to the south and east of D.C. 

The rain is expected to end by Monday night. 

High temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s are expected for the next few days. It will be less humid by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are set to be gorgeous. Then there’s a chance of rain Friday. 

Real fall is coming. By Saturday, temperatures won't make it out of the 50s. 

