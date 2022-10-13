80% Chance of Rain in DC Area, Strong Afternoon Storms Possible

Rain and storms will end the D.C. area’s weeklong streak of gorgeous fall weather, but the sun will come back soon.

Thursday will bring an 80% chance of rain and storms, mild morning temps in the 60s, and a high about 70°.

Remember an umbrella and rain gear! Rain will be heavy at times.

Two Rainy Periods on Thursday

The first round of steady rain will soak the D.C. area during the morning commute. A little sunshine may break through in the early afternoon before a cold front arrives.

Another line of showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. window. Isolated strong storms are possible. The highest chance for a storm is for areas south an east of Washington.

Rainfall is expected to total about a quarter to half-inch, Storm Team4 says.

10-Day Forecast for the D.C. Area

The weather will take a fast turn for the better, but watch out for more rain chances to close out the weekend.

Sunny skies and highs about 64° to 70° are on tap for Friday, and Saturday will be a little warmer with highs about 75°.

Sunday will start mild, but showers are likely by sunset. Monday will also bring a 30% chance of rain.

A much cooler pattern will settle in for the middle parts of next week, with highs in the 50s from Tuesday to Thursday.

