Enjoy springlike weather for most of Thursday before a cold front makes it feel a lot more like winter.

After a quiet morning starting in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will jump to the high 60s and low 70s amid gusty southwest winds.

Thursday could be our last 70° day of the year. It would be our fourth 70° this November. On average, the D.C. area hits 70° once every three Decembers, and the last time was in 2015, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Expect rain, then plummeting temperatures, due to a cold front crossing the D.C. area on Thursday evening.

Showers are set to arrive in the Shenandoah Valley region by 4 p.m.

There’s an 80% chance of rain from 6 p.m. to midnight, Storm Team4 says.

Rainfall amounts up to a half-inch are possible as temperatures slide back into the 50s.

A stiff northwest wind will blow in behind the rain, making it feel much colder, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Friday is the time for your winter gear to shine. It is set to be windy, cold and dry with temperatures starting in the mid-30s and wind chills below freezing. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 40s.

The weekend outlook is chilly and dry. Saturday will be the colder half, with sunshine, and Sunday will be cloudy but a bit milder.

Thanksgiving Week Forecast

Next week will start with a 60% chance of showers on Monday, but anyone traveling for Thanksgiving in the D.C. area shouldn’t have major weather worries.

It will be cold and windy on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day weather is looking good for staying cozy inside or throwing around a football. Expect highs in the low to mid-50s and no big chance for rain, then similar weather on Black Friday.