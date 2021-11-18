storm team4

Mild Weather in DC Area Before Rain, Frigid Cold Return

Storm Team4 says today is ideal for lunch outside, but rain and cold will return tonight

By Storm Team4

NBC Universal, Inc.

Enjoy springlike weather for most of Thursday before a cold front makes it feel a lot more like winter.

After a quiet morning starting in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will jump to the high 60s and low 70s amid gusty southwest winds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Thursday could be our last 70° day of the year. It would be our fourth 70° this November. On average, the D.C. area hits 70° once every three Decembers, and the last time was in 2015, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Expect rain, then plummeting temperatures, due to a cold front crossing the D.C. area on Thursday evening.

Showers are set to arrive in the Shenandoah Valley region by 4 p.m.

There’s an 80% chance of rain from 6 p.m. to midnight, Storm Team4 says.

Rainfall amounts up to a half-inch are possible as temperatures slide back into the 50s.

A stiff northwest wind will blow in behind the rain, making it feel much colder, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

winter forecast Nov 15

How Much Snow to Expect: Doug's 2021-22 Winter Forecast

weather forecast 3 hours ago

Storm Team4 Forecast

Friday is the time for your winter gear to shine. It is set to be windy, cold and dry with temperatures starting in the mid-30s and wind chills below freezing. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 40s.

The weekend outlook is chilly and dry. Saturday will be the colder half, with sunshine, and Sunday will be cloudy but a bit milder. 

Thanksgiving Week Forecast

Next week will start with a 60% chance of showers on Monday, but anyone traveling for Thanksgiving in the D.C. area shouldn’t have major weather worries.

It will be cold and windy on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day weather is looking good for staying cozy inside or throwing around a football. Expect highs in the low to mid-50s and no big chance for rain, then similar weather on Black Friday.

This article tagged under:

storm team4DC Area Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us