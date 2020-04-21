Midday Storms Possible in the DC Area Tuesday

The convergence of a cold front and an area of low pressure could send storms rippling across the D.C. area before high winds and much colder weather arrive.

Strong storms are possible between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says to stay weather-ready in case an isolated, strong thunderstorm moves through. Gusty winds and hail would be the main concerns.

The risk for severe weather in the D.C. metro area is marginal, with cities between Baltimore and Philadelphia more likely to get hit hard, Bell says.

Whether or not the storms move into D.C., winds will increase dramatically later Tuesday afternoon. Northwest winds could gust 45-55 mph from 2-8 p.m.

Afternoon highs will reach about 60-65 degrees. Wednesday will be significantly cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday brings the next chance for stormy weather.

