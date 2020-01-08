Icy Roads Prompt Closures, Delays on Wednesday

Icy spots on the roads are slowing the Wednesday morning commute and leading several school systems to close or delay.

Exercise caution on your way to work or school as roads and sidewalks could be slick after a snowstorm on Tuesday that caused numerous traffic issues throughout the D.C. area.

Public schools in Culpeper, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Page and Spotsylvania counties have declared Wednesday a snow day in anticipation of slick roads. Alexandria City, Fairfax County, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Montgomery County, Prince George's County and Stafford County public schools will open two hours late. Go here to see a full list of school closures.

Anyone headed outside will want to bundle up: Morning temps are around or below freezing with wind chills in the 20s.

Snow is mostly done, although Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says he can't rule out a fast-moving snow shower in northern Maryland or west of the Blue Ridge.

But disruptive weather is not over: Powerful, cold winds are on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of D.C., Maryland and Virginia from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West winds of 20-25 mph are expected and gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Beware a chance for flying debris, downed trees and power outages.

Clear skies and light winds tonight will allow for a hard freeze again Thursday morning, but the roads should be blown completely dry Wednesday afternoon so there shouldn't be much of an ice threat.

Thursday will be sunny and cold with highs near 40.