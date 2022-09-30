Hurricane Ian to Spur Heavy Rain, Soaking Wet Weekend in DC Area

Grab an umbrella Friday and hold onto it tight: What’s left of Hurricane Ian will bring several days of soaking rain to the Washington, D.C. area.

Friday will have a dry start with temps in the 50s around the Beltway. So, you still have the first half of the day to ensure gutters and drains are clear. Here are tips on prepping your home for fall.

Rain chances will rise to 40% by noon and 80% by 4 p.m. Prepare for heavy rain and stronger winds in the evening and during the first part of Saturday morning. The worst impacts are expected from 6 p.m. Friday and into Saturday morning.

“Though we are not expecting a big severe weather threat, that threat is there,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “It’s a greater threat the farther south you o.”

Southern Maryland and southeastern Virginia are some of the areas bracing for more disruptive impacts. In Anne Arundel and Calvert counties, coastal flood advisories are set from early Saturday to Sunday.

The D.C. area won't see anything close to the widespread destruction in parts of Florida.

Several inches of rain could lead to scattered flooding issues.

Bell says there’s a 90% chance for at least 2 inches of rainfall, a 40% chance of up to 4 inches and a 10% chance for 5 inches or more.

When Will Storm Ian Leave? 10-Day Forecast

Windy, wet and cool weather is set to persist through at least Sunday. Expect highs to only reach the low to mid-60s on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The storm will begin to unravel early next week. Monday’s rain chances will be about 60% and Thursday’s about 40%. Sunshine returns to the forecast for Wednesday.

On the other side of all this rain, a nice stretch of pleasant October weather is on tap.

