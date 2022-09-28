How Hurricane Ian Will Affect the DC Area

Rain and strong winds linked to Hurricane Ian are set to affect the D.C. area this weekend.

Storm Team4 is tracking rain starting Friday night into Saturday and wind gusts up to 30 mph over the weekend.

“As we head throughout the weekend, the moisture from Ian makes its way into our area,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said Wednesday.

First, Wednesday and Thursday are set to be clear and breezy, with highs of 70.

Then, rain is expected Friday night into Saturday morning and at times on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and possibly Tuesday. One to more than 2 inches of rain are possible, which could lead to minor flooding.

Temperatures will drop soon, with highs in the mid- to high 60s Friday through Sunday, and lows in the mid- to high 50s.

Expect a “rainy, chilly, raw autumn weekend as we welcome in October,” Draper said.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington as the forecast evolves.