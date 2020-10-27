storm team4

Heavy Rain Expected Thursday in DC Area; Up to 3 Inches Possible

Here's the Storm Team4 forecast for the workweek and Halloween

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Some of October's final days are set to be soaked with inches of rain in the D.C. area — but the skies are forecast to clear up just in time for Halloween.

Take the chance to clean out the gutters or exercise outdoors on Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy but some sprinkles of rain are possible. Highs are set to be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Heavy rain leftover from Hurricane Zeta is expected to reach the D.C. area by daybreak Thursday. Overall, there's a 100% chance of rain on Thursday.

A solid 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely with local amounts exceeding 3 inches possible, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says. The National Weather Service may need to issue a flood watch. See all weather alerts here.

Friday will remain rainy and cold, with highs barely scraping past the 50° for some.

Rainfall is set to wane throughout Friday, turning to frequent showers then coming to an end around sunset.

There's good news for Halloween on Saturday, which is set to be sunny but chilly with highs near 50°. Plan extra layers for your little ghosts and goblins.

