Heat Index to Hit 100 in DC on Thursday; Scattered Storms Possible

It will feel like it's about 100 degrees in D.C. on Thursday and scattered thunderstorms are possible in the evening.

Storm Team4 says we can expect to again break the previous record for most 90-degree days in a month. D.C. broke the record for the first time on Tuesday, hitting 26 days. We’re set to reach 28 days on Thursday. The old record was 25 days, in July 2011.

Thursday will be hot and humid, with a high of 96 and a heat index of about 100. There’s a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Stay with Storm Team4 for any weather alerts.

Are you a sunrise or sunset person? I'm 100% a sunset gal. Nonetheless, some pretty colors out there on this Thursday morning with sunrise today at 6:08. Hot and HUMID today with a heat index around 100. pic.twitter.com/79ppMdRLUh — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) July 30, 2020

Friday is set to be cooler, with a high in the mid-80s and a chance of rain late in the day. Saturday will be in the high 80s, with rain and storms possible. The same will follow for Sunday, except a few degrees hotter.

