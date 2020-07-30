storm team4

Heat Index to Hit 100 in DC on Thursday; Scattered Storms Possible

Here's the Storm Team4 forecast

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It will feel like it's about 100 degrees in D.C. on Thursday and scattered thunderstorms are possible in the evening. 

Storm Team4 says we can expect to again break the previous record for most 90-degree days in a month. D.C. broke the record for the first time on Tuesday, hitting 26 days. We’re set to reach 28 days on Thursday. The old record was 25 days, in July 2011. 

Thursday will be hot and humid, with a high of 96 and a heat index of about 100. There’s a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Stay with Storm Team4 for any weather alerts.

Friday is set to be cooler, with a high in the mid-80s and a chance of rain late in the day. Saturday will be in the high 80s, with rain and storms possible. The same will follow for Sunday, except a few degrees hotter. 

DC to Get Break From Humidity Wednesday After Breaking Record for Most 90-Degree Days

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.

